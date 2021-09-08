Sun (New) (SUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.76 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $162.48 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002400 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00195266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.