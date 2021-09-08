SUN (old) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00128346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00184256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002804 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

