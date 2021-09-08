SUN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

