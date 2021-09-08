SUN (SUN) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

