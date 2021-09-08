Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 710,515 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

