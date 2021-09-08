Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 3.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $36.82. 8,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,284,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

