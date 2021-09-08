Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Shares Up 0.3%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $19.70. 17,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 6,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

