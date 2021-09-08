SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.29 and last traded at C$12.29. Approximately 51,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 180,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.06.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.52.

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at C$669,483.78.

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.