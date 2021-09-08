SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 3%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 59,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,237,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPWR. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $1,864,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

