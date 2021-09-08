SureRemit (RMT) Price Up 41.2% Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $8,822.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00133564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00189363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.04 or 0.07248752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,185.58 or 1.00234810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.16 or 0.00901001 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

