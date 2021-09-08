suterusu (SUTER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266,560.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and $266,560.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00177112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00724782 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

