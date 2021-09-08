SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $586.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.