Swarthmore Group Inc. Invests $4.28 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.