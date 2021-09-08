Swarthmore Group Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 374,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,699,394. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

