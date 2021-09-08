Swarthmore Group Inc. Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 2.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

LRCX stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.00. 17,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $613.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

