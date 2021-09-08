Swerve (SWRV) Price Up 72.6% This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003333 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $22.94 million and $94.55 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00158659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721001 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,104,420 coins and its circulating supply is 14,937,902 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

