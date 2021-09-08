Swingby (SWINGBY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $751,632.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $19.00 million and $751,632.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00183813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,487,342 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

