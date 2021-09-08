Swiss National Bank Acquires 12,472 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of CyberArk Software worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -156.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

