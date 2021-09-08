Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of RH worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

NYSE RH opened at $664.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $310.30 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.64.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

