Swiss National Bank Acquires 33,600 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Bill.com worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,559 shares of company stock valued at $60,457,042 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL stock opened at $294.40 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $299.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

