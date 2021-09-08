Swiss National Bank Acquires 639,205 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,205 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

