Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of BlackBerry worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

