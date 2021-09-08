Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 55,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.