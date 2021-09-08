Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

