Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,775 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of FOX worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,315 shares of company stock worth $5,893,612. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FOX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

