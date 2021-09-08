Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Watsco worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $282.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

