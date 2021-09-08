Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $170,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $242.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.98. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

