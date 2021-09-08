Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Penumbra worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN opened at $270.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average of $270.52. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 628.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.