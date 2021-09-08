Swiss National Bank Has $21.85 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of DXC Technology worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 104.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 373,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,611 shares of company stock worth $759,073. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

