Swiss National Bank Has $21.94 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Pacific Land worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TPL stock opened at $1,218.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,451.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,486.16. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.