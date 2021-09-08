Swiss National Bank Has $25.77 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Chegg worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

