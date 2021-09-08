Swiss National Bank Has $26.10 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of West Fraser Timber worth $26,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFG opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

