Swiss National Bank Has $27.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Sirius XM worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

