Swiss National Bank Has $29.01 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Signature Bank worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $264.19 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.