Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

