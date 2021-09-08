Swiss National Bank Invests $24.77 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,770,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON stock opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.