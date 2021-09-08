Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $29,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

