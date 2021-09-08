Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $25,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock valued at $291,890,849. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion and a PE ratio of -102.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.