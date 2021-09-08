Swiss National Bank Sells 10,800 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Graco worth $28,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.