Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of GameStop worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

NYSE GME opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.34 and a beta of -2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.