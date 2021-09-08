Swiss National Bank Sells 11,300 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Quanta Services worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

PWR stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

