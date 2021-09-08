Swiss National Bank Sells 11,500 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of East West Bancorp worth $22,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

