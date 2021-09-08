Swiss National Bank Sells 12,500 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Penn National Gaming worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $32,293,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

