Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Hubbell worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Hubbell stock opened at $198.06 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

