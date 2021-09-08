Swiss National Bank Sells 62,391 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,391 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Vipshop worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 467,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $98,686,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $48,264,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

