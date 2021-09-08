Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of GFL Environmental worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 14.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

