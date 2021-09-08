Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Williams-Sonoma worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $8,935,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

