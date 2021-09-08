Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Position Increased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Switch makes up 7.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Switch worth $58,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Switch by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Switch by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Switch by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,890 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

