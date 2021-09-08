Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.11

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.11 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 156.49 ($2.04). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), with a volume of 953,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Synairgen alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.86. The company has a market cap of £307.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.21.

In other news, insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

About Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.