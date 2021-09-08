SYNC Network Price Down 20.2% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $31,313.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00430018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00905750 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,623,136 coins and its circulating supply is 119,271,989 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

